WATCH REPLAY: Bat-signal shines from Los Angeles City Hall in Adam West tribute

The late actor Adam West is being honored by Los Angeles with a ceremonial lighting of the Bat-signal from Los Angeles City Hall.

West died Friday of leukemia. He was 88.

The Bat-signal was used in the show when the fictitious Gotham City Police Department needed to summon the superhero.The actor played his premiere role as millionaire Bruce Wayne and superhero Batman in the 1960s television series.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and police Chief Charlie Beck joined “Bat-guests” to light the Bat-signal in tribute to West’s portrayal of the “Bright Knight.”

“Attending Bat-fans are invited to don their Bat-suits and trusty utility belts in honor of West’s signature role as the true crimefighter,” DC Entertainment’s invitation stated.

The ceremony happened just before 9:20 p.m. Thursday at City Hall’s Spring Street steps, 200 N. Spring St.

The West family is encouraging fans who are unable to attend the ceremony to make a donation to either the Adam West Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Camp Rainbow Gold.