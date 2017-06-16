Trump calls on Cuba to return fugitive convicted of killing NJ State Trooper amid new vision for US/Cuba relations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION CITY, N.J. — There is no shortage of reaction to anything that has to do with America’s relations with Cuba.

Union City, New Jersey is also known as ‘Havana on the Hudson’.

So it came as little surprise to President Trump’s supporters, when in outlining his new vision for U.S. and Cuba relations, demanded Cuba return fugitive Joanne Chesimard, who was convicted in the 1973 killing of a New Jersey State Trooper.

“The harboring of criminals and fugitives will end,” said President Trump.

In a written statement, New Jersey State police superintendent Rick Fuentes says quote, “I am more hopeful than ever for the return of Joanne Chesimard to the United States to complete her term of imprisonment for the 1973 murder of Trooper Werner Foerster.”

It was also not surprising to hear Cuban-Born Union City resident Ileana Marti describe her bittersweet reaction to President Trump’s decision to reverse many of his predecessor’s policies that reinstated diplomatic relations with Cuba.

“Some of his policies may be correct. Some of them might not be the right way to go about it. But at the end of the day, we have to think of our parents, what they did for us to make a better choice for us to be in this great country,” said Marti.

President Trump’s new policy will once again place certain business and travel restrictions with Cuba, in the hopes, the President says, of helping the country’s people.

“We will take concrete steps to ensure that investments flow directly to the people,” said President Trump.