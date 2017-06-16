Teen indicted with attempted murder after dragging NYPD officer with stolen car: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 15-year-old has been indicted with attempted murder and assault after allegedly dragging an NYPD officer with a stolen car for several blocks, leaving him critically injured, police said Friday.

Justin Murrell, of Brooklyn, is indicted attempted murder and assault, police said Friday.

The news came nearly two weeks after Officer Dalsh Veve, a 9-year veteran of the NYPD and father of a 2-year-old girl, was pulled by a stolen car for two and half blocks before he broke free, police say.

Veve remains in critical condition.

He was one of six plainclothes officers who responded to a series of 911 calls before midnight Sunday, Jan. 4 near East 53rd Street and Tilden Avenue.

After the officers arrived, they found a party at the location and determined the sounds were fireworks, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said at the time.

Veve went across the street to talk to people inside a black Honda sedan parked in front of a fire hydrant. The people inside sped off, hitting Veve and dragging him down Tilden Avenue, officials said.

He fired two shots as he was pulled by the car for two and half blocks before he broke free. The sedan driver crashed and the people inside abandoned the car in the vicinity of Snyder and Church avenues on East 53rd Street.

That night, a 15-year-old walked into a nearby hospital shortly after being shot in the face, O’Neill said.

Four people were initially detained for questioning, including the teen, who was described as having an extensive criminal history and was previously arrested on May 16 for grand larceny.

The fate of the others, an 18-year-old woman, another female and male, remains unclear.

