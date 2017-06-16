Second man arrested for throwing avocados at Bronx deli clerk, breaking his jaw: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Two men are now in custody for allegedly hurling avocados and bananas at a Bronx deli clerk, breaking the man’s jaw, police said Friday.

Brad Gomez, 28, was arrested Thursday and faces assault charges in the Tuesday afternoon attack.

A second unidentified man was arrested Friday, according to police.

The pair were caught on surveillance cameras throwing avocados as if the fruit were fastballs at a deli clerk, causing him to suffer a laceration, fractures to his face and broken jaw, police say.

The food flinging occurred inside Stadium Gourmet Deli at 109 E. 161 St.

The injured deli clerk, Amr Alzabidi, 21, says the assault happened over a botched food order.

“I was shocked," Alzabidi said. "I didn’t expect what happened."

Avocados can be heavy and hard, he added.

"And the speed, it broke my face," Alzabidi said. "It caused my orbital floor fracture."

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).