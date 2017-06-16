1 dead, 6 sickened in Legionnaires’ cluster on the Upper East Side, health department says

LENOX HILL, Manhattan — One person is dead and six other are sickened in a Legionnaires’ cluster on the Upper East Side.

The Health Department is investigating the outbreak in a section of Lenox Hill in Manhattan.

Seven people tested positive for the disease in the last 11 days. Four of those people were hospitalized and two have been discharged from the hospital.

One person with significant underlying health conditions in their 90s has died.

The Health Department is actively investigating these cases and has sampled and is testing water from all cooling tower systems within a half kilometer radius of this section of Lenox Hill.

New Yorkers with respiratory symptoms, such as fever, cough, chills and muscle aches, are urged to promptly seek medical attention.

Legionnaires’ disease is treatable with standard antibiotics used to treat pneumonia. Every year, there are between 200 and 400 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the city.

Legionnaires’ disease is caused by the bacteria Legionella. Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle aches, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, confusion and diarrhea. Symptoms usually appear two to 10 days after significant exposure to Legionella bacteria. Most cases of

Legionnaires’ disease can be traced to plumbing systems where conditions are favorable for Legionella growth, such as cooling towers, whirlpool spas, hot tubs, humidifiers, hot water tanks, and evaporative condensers of large air-conditioning systems.

Legionnaires’ disease cannot be spread from person to person. Groups at highest risk for Legionnaire’s disease include people who are middle-aged or older, especially cigarette smokers, people with chronic lung disease or weakened immune systems and people who take medicines that weaken their immune systems (immunosuppressive drugs). Those with symptoms should call their doctor and ask about testing for Legionnaire’s disease.

For more information about Legionnaires’ disease, please visit the Health Department website.