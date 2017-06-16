NYC to provide free sunscreen to beachgoers

NEW YORK — Beachgoers in New York may not need to pack their own sunscreen — the city is providing it for them in a new pilot program developed by the city’s parks department.

City officials have placed 100 bright-yellow sunscreen dispensers at 27 different locations throughout New York’s boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Staten Island.

The New York Times reports the company Brightguard and nonprofit Impact Melanoma provided the dispensers and 1,000 liters (264 gallons) of SPF 30 sunscreen.

Bronx plumber Ruben Rodriguez says he used the sunscreen at Orchard Beach and found it to be just right, saying the sun protection factor was “not too high, not too low.”

A Parks Department spokesperson says the pilot program will be evaluated at the end of the summer.