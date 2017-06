NEW YORK – Metro-North Hudson line service has been restored between Peekskill and Poughkeepsie due to a freight train hitting a large tree near Peekskill early Friday, MTA said in a tweet.

Customer are advised to travel to Croton, Harmon, Cortlandt, Peekskill or to South on the Harlem line for train service, according to the MTA.

Hudson line tickets will be cross honored on the Harlem line.

The latest transit information can be assessed at http://www.mta.info.