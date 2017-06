PASSAIC, N.J. –– A major power outage in Passaic has left thousands of customers in the dark Friday morning.

Utility company PSE & G is reporting more than 8,800 people city-wide are without power as of 8:30 a.m.

The Passaic Housing Authority also tweeted about the outage.

“A power outage gas been reported throughout the City. Hopefully a quick glitch in case your property is affected,” the tweet read.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.