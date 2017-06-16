FLUSHING, Queens- One week after hosting the Tony Awards, Kevin Spacey has made history starring in the first show ever staged at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He stars as the title character in the one-man play Clarence Darrow. It tells the story of Darrow, one of the most celebrated and prominent trial lawyers in our nation's history. He was a champion of the rights of the underdog, a leading member of the American Civil Liberties Union and a strong advocate against capital punishment. And now, Kevin Spacey— the Oscar, Tony and Olivier award-winning star — makes the American debut of his acclaimed one-man show, playing the man who made headlines taking on the cases others wouldn’t dare touch. This event happens only at the world-renowned Arthur Ashe Stadium — transformed for the first time in its history. This is only a two-night event, with the final performance tonight at 8pm. Tickets are still on sale.
Kevin Spacey’s ‘Clarence Darrow’ serves up history in first play at Arthur Ashe Stadium
