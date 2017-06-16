International Franchise Expo kicks off at the Javits Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK –– International Franchise Expo kicks off at the Jacob Javits Center this weekend.

It runs from June 15 to June 17 at the Javits Center. PIX11 viewers can register for free by using the promo code "PIX."

More information: http://www.ifeinfo.com/

-------

Shelter: Adopt-A-Dog, Inc. Based in Armonk, N.Y.

http://www.adopt-a-dog.org

Website: Adopt-a-dog.com

Dog Name: Rousey

She even has her OWN Instagram page! @4leggedRousey

Age: 4 years old

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Fun Fact: Rousey is the world’s best hugger

Link to page on website: http://www.adopt-a-dog.org/2015/12/rhonda-rousey/

Additional info: Rousey is a lover of many things; tennis balls, car rides, comfy beds and cuddling. Rousey is 4 years old and thanks to her extensive training, is more than ready for a home. She loves people and can't wait to someday have a family of her own.

Housetrained: Yes

Spayed: Yes

Coat Length: Short