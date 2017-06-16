Girl, 13, who drowned at Jersey shore beach ID’d; cousin still on life support

BELMAR, N.J. — A New Jersey shore community is in mourning after two young teens were pulled lifeless from the ocean.

Mitzi Hernandez, 13, died from her injuries. Her cousin Emily Gonsalez Perez, 12, remains in the hospital on life support. The girls were found floating face-down Thursday night in the water off Belmar.

Witnesses said the surf was rough when the girls went into water and there were no lifeguards on duty. Lifeguards were to begin full-time staffing of the beaches Monday, once school let out for the summer and students were available to work as lifeguards, the mayor said. Several were on the beach Thursday, although they had left by the time the girls went into the water.

It is rare for someone to drown on a beach protected by lifeguards, the Associated Press reports. The majority of drowning deaths at the New Jersey shore occur after-hours or on unguarded beaches, where lifeguards are not present.

A prayer service was held Friday at St. Rose Catholic Church in Belmar, where small children and parents gathered.

Emily Kowalcyk and Jean Marie Schulman were at the beach when the girls were spotted struggling in the surf.

“We were just laying on the beach and we heard people calling for help and we saw the girl in the water we calle police and he ran in and got her,” Kowalcyk said.

Schulman, who lives in neighboring Wall Township, was in the water calling for help.

“I ran into the ocean to pull her out and I was screaming for help,” Schulman said. “This gentleman James helped me pull her out. We put her on the sand and we both did CPR.”

Chris Diaz’s daughter was good friends with Hernandez.

“She went to school and called me crying terrified,” he said. “Her friend passed away. She called me to pick her up.”

Rosy Lopez, the victim’s cousin, said what happened on Thursday is a parent’s nightmare.

“I feel bad for her mom,” Lopez said. “Imagine sitting at home waiting for your child and she never came back.”

Belmar Mayor Matthew Doherty said Friday is the last day of school for Belmar Elementary School, where Hernandez was a student.

This is a “day they will remember for the absolute worst reasons,” he said.