Father of 18 killed by his own dad at Detroit auto shop

DETROIT — A father of 18 was killed this week by his own dad, who the victim was just getting to know after being estranged for most of his life, CNN affiliate WXYZ reports.

Karleton Wright, 50, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the June 12 death of his son Eric Hatchett, 36, the station reports. The victim is survived by 18 children — nine girls and nine boys.

Hatchett’s mother said her son and his biological father had never been close because Wright “wanted nothing to do with” his son since he was a baby, WXYZ reports. But, she said, she had “no clue there was still any tension” between the two.

“I thought they were getting along fine,” Sandra Beavers told WXYZ.

About a year ago, Hatchett went to work for his father at an auto repair shop on the Lodge Freeway near Pembroke on the west side of Detroit, the station reports. It was at that shop on Monday that an argument between the two turned deadly.

Prosecutors said Hatchett hit his father in the face, then Wright pulled out a handgun and shot his son. Wright drove Hatchett to the hospital, where the 36-year-old was pronounced dead.

Wright is being held without bond. His relatives declined to comment to WXYZ.