Death of Queens boy, 3, deemed a homicide nearly 6 months later: police

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — Police are now investigating the 2016 death of a 3-year-old boy, who remained hospitalized for months with bruising and trauma, as a homicide, the NYPD said Friday.

Romeo Lewis, 3, of Richmond Hill, died on Dec. 22, according to police.

The child was first hospitalized on July 28 with visible bruising and trauma about his body, police said.

Officers were contacted that day, around 8 p.m., about possible child abuse.

Family members initially brought the boy to a Queens hospital, before he was transported to one in Long Island, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Police did not say who initially called 911, or why the boy’s death was deemed a homicide nearly six months later.