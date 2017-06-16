Brother of Kalief Browder, wrongfully imprisoned teen who took his own life, is running for mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Akeem Browder is an unlikely candidate for mayor, and he knows it.

In his first TV interview as a Green Party candidate for Mayor of New York City, Browder told PIX11 News, “I just believe that if not me, than who?”

Browder says he closely looked at Mayor Bill de Blasio and his challengers and believed, “we don't really have candidates that the people want.”

Browder is a Bronx native, he was born into the foster care system and adopted at 8-months-old. At the age of 14 his perspective shifted, “I had my brush-in with the law.”

“Unjustly, and since then I felt like I was an outcast.”

Years later Browder’s brother Kalief was held on Rikers Island for three years without ever being convicted of a crime. Kalief was released and became an advocate for the incarcerated before committing suicide in 2015.

Akeem now runs the Kalief Browder Foundation and worked with Governor Andrew Cuomo to raise the age of adult criminal responsibility in the State of New York. He now believes the best way to transform the system, is from the inside.

He explained, “we know the problems in our communities.”