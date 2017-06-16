4 children, 3 adults injured in serious car crash in Queens

MURRAY HILL, Queens — Seven people were injured in a serious car crash in Queens Friday evening.

Four of the injured are children.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at 32nd Avenue and 162nd Street in the Murray Hill section of Queens.

The seven patients were transported to Long Island Jewish Hospital and New York Hospital of Queens.

Three children are seriously injured, one is in critical condition and three adults are being treated for minor injuries.

The details of the crash are not known at this time.

