2 girls shot at elementary school playground in Chicago

CHICAGO — Two girls have been shot at a picnic at an elementary school playground in Chicago, officials say.

The Chicago Tribune reports a 7-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were shot Friday afternoon on the playground outside Warren Elementary School on the city’s South Side.

The girls were shot when someone opened fire on a group of people on the street corner. Three “persons of interest” were taken into custody after they were stopped in a car believed to be stolen.

Sources tell the Tribune that one girl was shot in the hand and the other shot in leg. Authorities do not believe their injuries are life-threatening.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says he believes both girls are students at the school.

The highly rated school in the Pill Hill neighborhood serves roughly 300 students, according to the Tribune.

Langford says the children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

