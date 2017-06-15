Wearing white right now

White is go-to color for summer. However, there are plenty of ways to wear and still be on trend. Style expert and author George Brescia has put together three looks that are worth a second look. They incorporate metalics, pops of color and buzzy details such as bell sleeves, block heels and statement earrings. Check them out.
LOOK 1: WHITE & GOLD
– White bell sleeve dress – Joseph Ribkoff $242
– Gold Earrings – lulus.com $39,
– Gold Cuff – lulus.com $79
– Gold hair piece – Purdy Girl Boutique $49
– White Tote – Purdy Girl Boutique $109
– Gold Shoes – Lulus.com $35
LOOK 2: WHITE & A POP OF COLOR
– White cotton ruffled tank – Marled Reunited Clothing $68
– White jeans – 02Denim $52
– Pink tassel earrings – Ettika $40
– Toucan Clutch – lulus.com $43
– Floral and gold mules by Steve Madden $79
LOOK 3: WHITE ON WHITE
– White bomber jacket – lulus.com $72
– White Shorts – MPD $69
– White tank top – Purdy Girl Boutique $15
– Tassel earrings – lulus.com $38
– Cork and white sandal – lulus.com $28
– Lace tote bag – lulus.com $41