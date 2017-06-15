Wearing white right now

White is go-to color for summer.  However, there are plenty of ways to wear and still be on trend.  Style expert and author George Brescia has put together three looks that are worth a second look.  They incorporate metalics, pops of color and buzzy details such as bell sleeves, block heels and statement earrings.  Check them out.

LOOK 1:  WHITE & GOLD

–      White bell sleeve dress – Joseph Ribkoff $242

–      Gold Earrings – lulus.com $39,

–      Gold Cuff  – lulus.com $79

–      Gold hair piece – Purdy Girl Boutique  $49

–      White Tote – Purdy Girl Boutique $109

–      Gold Shoes – Lulus.com $35

 

LOOK 2: WHITE & A POP OF COLOR

–       White cotton ruffled tank – Marled Reunited Clothing $68

–       White jeans – 02Denim $52

–       Pink tassel earrings – Ettika $40

–       Toucan Clutch – lulus.com $43

–        Floral and gold mules by Steve Madden $79

 

LOOK 3: WHITE ON WHITE

–       White bomber jacket – lulus.com $72

–       White Shorts – MPD $69

–       White tank top – Purdy Girl Boutique $15

–       Tassel earrings – lulus.com $38

–       Cork and white sandal – lulus.com $28

–       Lace tote bag – lulus.com $41

 