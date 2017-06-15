Wall of Shame: UWS woman says her kitchen wall is falling apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Monique Gonzalez lives in the Wise Towers on the Upper West Side and says she was terrified one day washing dishes in her kitchen, when a huge chunk of her wall broke apart.

"I was in my kitchen I hear a huge crack, I ignored it, then the top of the wall collapsed. It just collapsed," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says she's called management twice a week for weeks, and no response.

The New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says,"These conditions are unacceptable. Every NYCHA family deserves to live in a home that is well maintained.

Staff visited the family’s home today to schedule the extensive kitchen renovation work that will begin on Thursday.

If you have a story reach out to a Monica Morales on Facebook at monicamoralestv.