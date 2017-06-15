State senator proposes rules for NYC neighborhood name changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK –– New York City has numerous neighborhoods and many more names. They give character to a place and help define a geographic area.

They're a celebrated part of the community.

New York State Senator Brian Benjamin (D-Harlem) has introduced a bill this month that would require the city to set up a process for any change to a neighborhood name.

It also would require the boundaries to be set and include input from community boards and members of the community for any change. Advertisers who misrepresent the name or place would face fines or penalties.

The bill was assigned to the State Senate Rules Committee. It has not yet received a hearing.

Realtors and brokers are already prohibited by state law from misrepresenting names and locations of communities.