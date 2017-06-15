Rats are taking over the Jefferson Houses in Harlem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — Aisha Smalls and her family live at the Wagner Houses on 115th Street and say the front entrance and walkways are being taken over by rodents.

"I'm scared to walk near the doorway because of the rats," said 7-year-old Anaya Smalls, Smalls' granddaughter.

PIX11 News cameras captured dead rats inside a service entrance and just outside the main entrance to Smalls' building.

In addition, massive rat holes could be seen from the sidewalk, just feet away from a playground and a courtyard.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority told PIX11 News, "Exterminators are treating the grounds once a week and staff are doing several garbage pickups during the day. We will continue to monitor the situation."

