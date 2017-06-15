Man arrested for throwing avocados at Bronx deli clerk, breaking his jaw; 2nd man sought: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — One of two men caught on video throwing avocados and bananas at a Bronx deli clerk, breaking the man’s jaw, has been arrested and charged with assault, police said Thursday.

Brad Gomez, 28, faces assault charges in the Tuesday afternoon attack in which two men hurled produce at a deli clerk, causing him to suffer a laceration, fractures to his face and broken jaw, police say.

The search for the second assailant continues.

The duo were captured on surveillance footage flinging food inside Stadium Gourmet Deli at 109 E. 161 St.

The victim, 21, was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

It is not clear which of the two men seen in surveillance video is Gomez.

One was described as 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 to 190 pounds; last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and multicolored sneakers.

The second man is 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 to 190 pounds; last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a blue vest, blue jeans and blue and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).