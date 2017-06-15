Long Island man accused of stabbing his mother 7 times: police

ELMONT, N.Y. — A Long Island man has been arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing his mother seven times, police say.

The attack happened around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at a Elmont home.

Detectives say an argument between 42-year-old Ivan F. Colon and his 65-year-old mother led to the stabbing.

As the argument became more heated, officer say Colon picked up two silver metal kitchen knives and stabbed his mother seven times in the neck, arms, and both hands causing lacerations.

Colon then fled the house on foot. He was later located at Target on Hempstead Turnpike and placed into police custody.

His mother was transported to the local hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

Colon is charged with assault, criminal possession of weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon.

He will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, June 15, 2017.