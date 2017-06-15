Long-delayed commuter stairway opens at Penn Station, gives commuters new exit and entrance point

NEW YORK — A long-delayed stairway that will improve access for rail commuters at Penn Station has opened.

New Jersey Transit announced Thursday the West End Concourse entrance was open at 31st Street and Eighth Avenue, across the street from Penn Station.

The stairway will give commuters a new exit and entrance point at the western end of Penn Station, to ease overcrowding on the platforms.

Commuters say it can take up to 10 minutes just to get from the platforms to the main station area in the morning.

The new entrance is part of the first phase of the redevelopment of the historic James A. Farley Post Office, and initially was scheduled to be opened last year.

The West End Concourse entrance in Penn Station New York (31st & 8th) is now open, providing addtl access to station & tracks for NJT cstmrs pic.twitter.com/cx0aPnLdKC — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 15, 2017