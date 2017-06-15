Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library opens in NY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — "The Daily Show" is unveiling the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library this weekend.

"He is a damn fine twitterer," "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah said.

The pop-up exhibit will be at 3 West 57th Street in Manhattan, not far from Trump Tower, Comedy Central announced. It will feature some of the president's better known one-shots, organized around such categories as "SAD! A Retrospective" and "The Commander-In-Tweet." The "Daily Show" will highlight Trump's insults and contradictions and allow "verified survivors" to remember being on the receiving end of his social media outbursts.

"I think it's a chance for us to really understand the way in which our commander in chief communicates," said show correspondent Jordan Klepper.

The twitter library also features an interactive Trump nickname generator. There's a locked vault jokingly marked as 'Trump's Tax Returns.' But the true highlights are all in 140 characters or less.

Daily Show Correspondent Hasan Minhaj's favorite tweet is Trump's well known Cinco de Mayo tweet featuring the taco bowl at Trump Tower. He calls it the Mona Lisa tweet.

"It's both pandering to minorities while also plugging his business," Minhaj said.

Favorites could change as President Trump is a frequent tweeter. A siren will sound in the library every time Trump tweets.

"Whenever he does tweet, a siren will go off going bing bing bong bing, letting everyone know in the building that he is tweeting, so to either run outside and call loved ones or run underneath a table," Minhaj said.

The exhibit runs Friday through Sunday, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.