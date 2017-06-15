Delays mounting on NJ Turnpike after crash near Cranbury Township

CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, N.J. –– Delays are mounting on the New Jersey Turnpike as police investigate a crash on the turnpike early Thursday.
Two cars collided on the southbound inner roadway at mile post 69.3 of the NJ Turnpike in Cranbury Township.
A tweet from the New Jersey State Police says there were serious injuries in the crash. Unclear how many people were hurt.
The vehicles appeared to strike a guardrail, spilling debris at the scene, video from Air11 shows. A white sheet was also seen on the roadway.
The right and center lanes of the roadway are blocked due to the investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.
40.684963 -80.107138