Bulletproof 360 collagen protein bars, bites recalled

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Protein bars and bites from Bulletproof 360 are being recalled because they were made with cashew butter that may be contaminated with Listeria.

Five varieties are part of the recall: fudge brownie, lemon cookie and vanilla shortbread collagen protein bars; and fudge brownie and vanilla shortbread collagen protein bites.

That’s because those products were made with cashew butter from HVF, Inc., where facility testing came back positive for Listeria contamination. Bulletproof said it will be shipping out replacement bars made with a new cashew butter supplier.

No other Bulletproof products, including the company’s collagen protein powder, are affected by the recall.

No illness have been reported to date, the company said.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections, especially in young children, elderly people or those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in women who are pregnant.

The recalled bars were sold between April 7 and June 12 in retail stores across the U.S., on bulletproof.com nationally and internationally to these countries:

Australia, Bahrain, Bermuda, Bolivia, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Macau, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Virgin Islands (USA).

Customers should not eat any bars or bites that are subject to the recall. Instead, they should return those products to Bulletproof and receive a full replacement or a store credit on bulletproof.com.

Below is a complete list of the affected products and the packaging marks that will identify them as part of the recall: