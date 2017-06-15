Blimp crash at U.S. Open came in open field

ERIN, Wis. — A blimp flying over the U.S. Open in Wisconsin has gone down, the Associated Press reports, citing an operator.

The condition of the pilot who parachuted out of the blimp is uncertain.

A witness said the blimp caught fire and crashed.

Sheriff’s officials in Washington County said Flight for Life was called to the scene near Erin Hills Golf Course, PIX11 sister station FOX6 Now reports.

The U.S. Golf Association says the advertising blimp went down in an open field about half a mile from the golf course.

The USGA statement says the pilot is being treated for unknown injuries and that no other people were involved.

The Open, one of golf’s four majors, began play Thursday at the course in Erin, Wisconsin.