Vehicle jumps curb in Hell’s Kitchen; 10 injured: FDNY

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Ten people were injured, including one who was hospitalized, when a vehicle jumped a curb in Hell’s Kitchen Thursday afternoon, FDNY officials say

The incident happened at the corner of West 37th Street and Ninth Avenue around 12:30 p.m., according to fire officials.

The driver of this SUV jumps curb, hits pedestrians crashed into building in midtown @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/FsnyGvAMYP — nicole johnson (@nikreport) June 15, 2017

One person was hospitalized in serious condition, and nine were evaluated at the scene, FDNY said.

Images tweeted from the scene show a person on the ground next to an SUV, and being treated treated by officials.

Several vehicles were damaged in the incident, including a cleaning van that was apparently rear-ended.

Scene of the crash with SUV on sidewalk, on 37th & 9th #fdny #nypd pic.twitter.com/rMnbUDPzov — Shmuli Evers (@Shmuli) June 15, 2017