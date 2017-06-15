Vehicle jumps curb in Hell’s Kitchen; 10 injured: FDNY

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Ten people were injured, including one who was hospitalized, when a vehicle jumped a curb in Hell’s Kitchen Thursday afternoon, FDNY officials say
The incident happened at the corner of West 37th Street and Ninth Avenue around 12:30 p.m., according to fire officials.
One person was hospitalized in serious condition, and nine were evaluated at the scene, FDNY said.
Images tweeted from the scene show a person on the ground next to an SUV, and being treated treated by officials.
Several vehicles were damaged in the incident, including a cleaning van that was apparently rear-ended.
