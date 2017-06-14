Shooting at San Francisco UPS center, police say

SAN FRANCISCO — A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in a shooting at a package delivery facility in San Francisco and that the shooter was an employee.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said Wednesday that he believed the shooter “turned the gun on himself” but did not have additional information.

He said the four victims were taken to a hospital but didn’t know their conditions.

The shooting led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area. The building is located in the Portero Hill, which is about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.