NYPD releases frightening video of suspect shooting man near Barclays Center

FORT GREENE, N.Y. — The NYPD has released frightening video of a suspect shooting a man near Barclays Center in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.
The man was shot in the leg at Atlantic and Flatbush avenues in Brooklyn near the Atlantic Terminal shopping center, authorities said.
A police source said the victim is a 50-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
An "extensive search" is underway for two individuals, according to a spokesman for the NYPD.
A source told PIX11 a culprit ran into the mall's parking lot and escaped. He was described as a black male in his early 20s with a thin build. He wearing all black with a blue hat when he was last seen.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.