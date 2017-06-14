NY Congresswoman Claudia Tenney gets threatening email after baseball practice shooting

NEW YORK — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney received a threatening email shortly after a man opened fire on members of Congress and others on a baseball field.

The subject line read, “One down, 216 to go…”

That’s according to the New York Republican’s spokeswoman, Hannah Andrews, who said her office alerted Capitol Police.

There are 238 Republicans in the House, but 217 voted for a bill that would repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s health law. It was unclear whether the email writer was referring to that vote.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, multiple aides and Capitol Police officers were shot earlier Wednesday during a “deliberate attack” on a congressional baseball practice in Virginia.

Scalise was shot in the hip and underwent surgery, according to a statement released on his website. A hospital representative said Rep. Scalise is in critical condition following surgery for the gunshot.

The gunman, who was identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, volunteered on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Democratic presidential campaign.