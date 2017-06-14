Mother dies saving 4-year-old son from being swept away by wave at beach

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas — The body of a Texas mother was found near Crystal Beach in Galveston after she went missing while saving her 4-year-old child from the rough Gulf of Mexico surf.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s office, witnesses say 33-year-old Brandy Mosley, of Palestine, went into the water Monday afternoon with a relative after a wave swept away her son who was playing in the sand at the edge of the water.

The child, who was wearing water wings, and the relative made it back to shore but Mosley didn’t.

Mosley’s body was found by sheriff’s deputies Tuesday morning.

Mosley lived in Palestine, Texas, according to her Facebook page. She owned B’s Hive of Therapy Day Spa in Palestine.

Residents say visitors often are unaware of dangerous riptides along the beach. Beaches on the Bolivar Peninsula do not have lifeguards, according to the Chronicle.