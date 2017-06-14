Man shoves 84-year-old woman in the face, knocks her to the ground in Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN — Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted an 84-year-old woman in Lower Manhattan over the weekend.

The culprit put his hand on the victim’s face and then pushed, causing her to fall backwards and hit her head on the ground at the corner of White Street and Broadway, police said. He attacked her on Sunday around 6 p.m.

The man fled the scene northbound on Broadway after the attack, police said.

The victim sustained a laceration to the back of her head, police said. She was was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The individual fled the location northbound on Broadway on foot to parts unknown.

Police have asked for help identifying the alleged culprit. He was last seen wearing a green tank-top, black pants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).