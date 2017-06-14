Man in custody, 2nd sought for throwing avocados at Bronx deli clerk, breaking his jaw: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — One of two men accused of throwing avocados and bananas at a Bronx deli clerk, breaking the man’s jaw, is in custody, police said Wednesday.

A second man is still being sought in the incident, according to police.

The duo are accused of throwing produce at the employee, 21, causing him to suffer a laceration, fractures to his face and broken jaw, police say.

Surveillance video shows two men slinging avocados like fastballs.

The food flinging incident happened Tuesday afternoon inside Stadium Gourmet Deli at 109 E. 161 St.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

It is not clear which of the two men was detained.

One was described as 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 to 190 pounds; last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and multicolored sneakers.

The second man is 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 to 190 pounds; last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a blue vest, blue jeans and blue and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).