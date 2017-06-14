Kent State freshman dies after football practice

KENT, Ohio — A freshman football player died Tuesday after a morning workout at Kent State University.

The Portage County coroner confirmed the death of Tyler Heintz, 19, Tuesday evening.

Kent State University released the following statement:

Today, the Kent State University family mourns the tragic loss of one of our student-athletes, freshman football player Tyler Heintz. Tyler was transported to a local hospital by paramedics this morning following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium. The cause of death is not yet known.

Tyler was from Kenton, Ohio, and planned to study marketing and entrepreneurship in the College of Business Administration. Tyler was recruited as a rising star on our offensive line.

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Tyler’s family and friends, as well as Coach Haynes and the team, our athletics staff and our student-athletes.