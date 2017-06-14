House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice in ‘deliberate attack’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday in a "deliberate attack" on a congressional baseball practice in Virginia.

Scalise, 51, was among several people injured, including two law enforcement officers, according to Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.

The House majority whip's injuries, described as both a leg and hip wound, are not believed to be life-threatening, House Speaker Paul Ryan's office says.

A member of the security detail was also shot, according to Ryan's office.

Twenty to 25 republican members were present at the game in all, including Brooks.

"We used my belt to help put a tourniquet around his leg," Brooks tells CNN. "You have someone bleeding profusely from his leg you don't know how bad the injury is, but he was very brave. You see the bullet hole in his calf."

The shooting appears to be a "deliberate attack," both congressional and law enforcement sources tell CNN.

Scalise is believed to have been the only congressman shot, according to Brooks.

"It was a helpless situation, you have no way to defend yourself," Brooks says.

Local police confirm a shooting broke out in the 400 block E Monroe St., and the shooter is in custody.

"Suspect is in custody and not a threat," Alexandria Police tweet.

Congressman Steve Pearce tweets he was also at the game, and was not injured.

"I was present at this mornings GOP baseball practice, but am alright. Prayers for Congressman Scalise & aides that were involved," Pearce says.

The White House is aware of the situation, and President Donald Trump released the following statement:

"The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected," Trump says.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017