Ex-cop gets maximum sentence in fatal wrong-way DWI crash in Staten Island

NEW YORK — A former New Jersey police officer will spend up to 25 years in prison for a wrong-way crash that killed a fellow officer and another man in what prosecutors said was the result of extreme intoxication.

Pedro Abad had sought the minimum sentence of one year behind bars, but on Wednesday a judge in Staten Island gave him the maximum — 8 1/3 years to 25 years.

Abad worked for the Linden Police Department in 2015 when he crashed into a tractor-trailer after a night at a Staten Island strip club with friends.