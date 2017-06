MIDTOWN, Manhattan –– Two MTA workers were injured after a welding malfunctioned inside a subway station early Wednesday, authorities said.

It happened on the F line platform on 42nd Street-Bryant Park/Fifth Avenue station around 5:15 a.m., FDNY said.

The subway workers suffered minor burns and were taken to hospital where the employees are expected to recover, according to the FDNY.

There are no train delays as a result of the incident.