2 MTA buses collide in the Bronx; 18 people hurt

THE BRONX — Two MTA buses collided Tuesday morning in the Bronx, injuring nearly two dozen people, authorities said.

One bus backed into another at about 9:15 a.m. near the bus stop at West Kingsbridge Road and Kingsbridge Terrace, officials said.

An FDNY spokesman said 17 people suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital; another person was injured but refused medical attention.

Police and an MTA spokesman confirmed that the vehicles involved in the incident were MTA buses.

PIX11 News’ Nicole Johnson contributed to this report.