1 dead, 1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash on the GWB

One person was killed and another was critically injured after a multi-vehicle car crash on the George Washington Bridge Wednesday night, an FDNY spokesperson said.

The crash was on the upper level of the bridge just before 9 p.m, officials said. Several others also received minor injuries in the crash.

The three people with minor injuries and the person critically injured were all taken to Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital for treatment, FDNY officials said.

No identifying information is available on the people injured in the Wednesday collision. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The George Washington Bridge Upper to New Jersey experienced delays of 90 minutes because of the accident. As of 10:45 p.m., the delays were down to 30 minutes. There was a 60 minute delay on the lower level of the bridge.