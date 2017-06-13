World’s smallest deer species born at Queens Zoo

CORONA, Queens — Get ready to fawn over this baby deer.

A southern pudu, the world’s smallest deer species, was born at the Queens Zoo, officials announced Tuesday. The little guy won’t grow too much; even as an adult he won’t be more than 14 inches tall.

Four pudu fans have been born at the Queens Zoo in the last five years. The tiny species is classified as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Zookeepers in Queens and the Bronx breed pudu as part of the Species Survival Plan, a cooperative breeding program designed to enhance the stability of animal populations in zoos.

Southern pudu, like this fawn born on May 17, are native to Chile and Argentina. They have white spots at birth, but they fade and disappear as the fawn gets older.

Pudu bark when they sense danger and, when chased, they run in a zig-zag pattern to escape predators.