Prosecutors charge Manhattan nanny with pushing baby wipe down 2-month-old boy’s throat

MANHATTAN — A 45-year-old Manhattan nanny was hit with attempted murder charges during her Tuesday arraignment after she allegedly shoved baby wipes down a 2-month-old boy’s throat, officials said.

Marianne Benjamin-Williams was charged with attempted murder, strangulation, assault and endangering the welfare of a child for the May 18 incident. At the time, she was employed as a nanny for two children at a Waterside Plaza apartment.

The baby boy involved was born in March, police said. Benjamin-Williams allegedly caused him “serious physical injury,” according to the criminal complaint.

“He’s choking,” Benjamin-Williams allegedly told cops in May. “He likes to chew on baby wipes.”

She told police she couldn’t go with them because she had to stay and take care of the other child.

During the course of the investigation, officials discovered Benjamin-Williams has lied to her employers about her background and had doctored her NYS driver’s license and a copy of Israeli passport.

Her bail was set at $100,000 bond or cash.