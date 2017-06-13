Multiple people injured in TriBeCa high-rise fire; high carbon monoxide levels detected: FDNY

TRIBECA, Manhattan — Multiple people are injured after a fire broke out at a TriBeCa high-rise Tuesday morning, causing high levels of carbon monoxide in the area, according to the fire department.

The blaze broke out in the basement of a multi-use building at West Broadway and Murray Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the fire department.

High levels of carbon monoxide were detected, fire officials say.

Multiple people were injured in the incident, according to FDNY.

It remains unclear how many people are injured, what caused the injuries and what their conditions are.

A witness tells PIX11 officials on-scene are calling it a hazmat situation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.