McDonald’s will use Snapchat to hire for 250,000 summer jobs

NEW YORK — Looking for work this summer? Fast-food giant McDonald’s on Monday said it plans to hire 250,000 crew members for the summer in the U.S. using a new, unique method.

To reach potential new employees, McDonald’s is using a modern approach to recruiting — Snapchat.

“Snaplications,” a term coined by McDonald’s, is a “first-to-market hiring tool in the U.S. that allows job seekers to be served an ad and opportunity to begin the application process for a job at a McDonald’s restaurant through the Snapchat app,” according to officials with the fast-food chain.

McDonald’s is also utilizing platforms such as Spotify and Hulu to reach potential job seekers.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to find job seekers. We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet job seekers where they are – their phones,” Jez Langhorn, a human resources executive with McDonald’s USA, said in a statement.

“As we see the younger generations seeking out their first jobs, we want to make them aware of the great opportunities available at McDonald’s, especially considering we’re committed to being America’s best first job.”

Starting Tuesday, the company will roll out a series of 10-second Snapchat ads that show McDonald’s workers talking about why they like the gig. Viewers can swipe up to go straight to the company’s careers website, where they can apply for jobs at local restaurants.

The search for the best summer job ends here. Keep an 👀 on Snapchat for a new way to apply to be a part of the team. pic.twitter.com/EZ7eBylG9l — McDonald's (@McDonalds) June 12, 2017

The positions are temporary and will last from June to August, according to McDonald’s spokeswoman Andrea Abate.

The chain has targeted young people for summer work in the past. Last year, McDonald’s said it expected to hire more than 130,000 people ages 16 to 24 for summer jobs.

The company declined to share how many seasonal workers it ultimately brought on, but said this year’s number marks an increase.

McDonald’s currently has about 850,000 restaurant employees in the U.S., Abate said.

Every year, the number of 16- to 24-year-olds actively seeking work gets a big bump between April and July, when school lets out, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Last July, there were 23.1 million people in that age group who were either working or actively looking for a job.