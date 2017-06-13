Hot yoga and cool liquor-infused ice cream help New Yorkers handle heat wave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — When it's 92 degrees outside, rooftop yoga can really help cool you down, or so they say.

"In yoga, you link your breath to the movement," yoga teacher Alexandra Schueler told PIX11. "In yoga, you inhale, it helps calm you down with all the heat."

For a $20 donation at Rooftop Yoga For a Cause, these yogis are also helping support ovarian cancer research and getting a pure paleo/ pure vegan HU chocolate bar too.

"I've had a couple of experiences with close family and friends who are battling ovarian cancer,"organization founder Emily Sackett told PIX11. "It's a really lonely disease, a lot of people know about the other cancers. I thought it was a great idea to bring the two causes together, create community through yoga class."

Another way to beat the heat, how about liquor infused ice cream? The line was out the door at Tipsy Scoop Ice Cream Barlour, but only for those 21 and older.

All of the ice cream has up to five percent alcohol by volume, said Melissa Tavss, the owner of Tipsy Scoop Ice Cream Barlour

"This point isn't to get drunk off of ice cream," Tavss said. "We're using the alcohol as an ingredient to enhance the ice cream flavors."

New Yorkers enjoying the ice cream were hoping favors like red velvet martini and spiked mint chocolate chip, not to mention four shots in a row, would do the trick.

Customer Kayla Cappiello wasn't sure she tasted the alcohol, but she liked the taste.

"It tastes better than four shots of liquor," she said.

Another customer, Saint Hirlaire, had a combination of cake batter with vodka mixed with red velvet martini ice cream. He said she loved the idea.

"You keep cool and get a little tipsy too," he said as he licked the spoon.

For more info on the yoga classes, go to rooftopyogaforacause.splashthat.com.