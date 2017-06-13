Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-rise

LONDON — Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

One side of the building appeared to be in flames. Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the scene early Wednesday morning.

The building is the Grenfell Tower in west London. Flames are ravaging the building from the second floor all the way to the top floor of the 27-story building, according to the London Fire Brigade.

The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place. They’ve asked people to avoid the area of the fire.

George Clarke, the presenter of “Amazing Spaces,” told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 meters (yards) from the scene.

He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top level of the building and saw rescuers “doing an incredible job” trying to get people out.

Grenfell Tower was built in the 1970s and recently subject to a $10.9 million redevelopment, according to property firm Rydon.

Close to Notting Hill, the tower block is around a five minute walk from the Latimer Road Underground station and near the Westfield shopping center in the west London suburbs.

According to property website RightMove, the average rent in the building is around $2,500 a month.