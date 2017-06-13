Father’s Day run helps fight cancer that killed PIX11 sportscaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A run on Father’s Day aims to help fight the most common cancer in young man — one responsible for the death of PIX11 sportscaster Sean Kimerling.

Kimerling was 37 when he lost his battle with an aggressive form of testicular cancer.

Now, NYCRUNS & the Sean Kimerling Testicular Cancer Foundation are hosting the fourth annual Running of the Balls 5K & 10K on Roosevelt Island.

Anyone wishing to celebrate Father’s Day while helping fight the most common cancer in young men is asked to participate.

More info:

https://nycruns.com/races/?race=running-of-the-balls-5k—10k

http://www.seankimerling.org/