Bronx deli clerk’s jaw broken by avocado-flinging culprits during dispute (VIDEO)

THE BRONX — A Bronx deli clerk was seriously injured when two suspects threw avocados and bananas at him during a dispute over a food order on Monday.

The food flinging incident happened just before 5 p.m. inside Stadium Gourmet Deli at 109 E. 161 St.

Police say the two individuals threw avocados and bananas at the 21-year-old employee, who suffered a laceration and fractures to his face — as well as a broken jaw.

He was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The two culprits fled the area a dark colored sedan.

One of the men is 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, 170 to 190 pounds; last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and multi-colored sneakers.

The second man is 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, 170 to 190 pounds; last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a blue vest, blue jeans and blue and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.