2 found dead in New Jersey home

ROSELLE, N.J. — Two people were found dead Tuesday in a New Jersey home, authorities said.

Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to the 900 block of Chestnut Street on a report of two deaths, the Union County Prosecutors Office said in a tweet at 3:30 p.m.

Investigators are treating it as a homicide case. Police said they do not believe there is “a present danger to the community.”

No additional information was immediately available. It’s unclear how the deceased are related to each other, and their causes of death have not been determined.