‘Trespasser fatality’ near Linden temporarily prompts partial NJ Transit suspension

LINDEN, N.J. — A "trespasser fatality" near Linden, New Jersey temporarily prompted a partial suspension of NJ Transit service during the Monday morning rush-hour.
The person, described as a "trespasser," died near Linden, NJ Transit tweeted just after 8 a.m.
Northeast corridor and New Jersey Coast Line eastbound service was temporarily suspended between Metuchen and Newark, according to NJ Transit.
Service resumed by 8:46 a.m., with delays up to one hour.
NJ Transit buses are cross honoring tickets.
Additional information was not immediately provided.
Correction: The story initially reported the "trespasser" was struck. It has since been updated to show NJ Transit has not stated how the person died.
40.622048 -74.244590