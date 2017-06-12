‘Trespasser fatality’ near Linden temporarily prompts partial NJ Transit suspension

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINDEN, N.J. — A "trespasser fatality" near Linden, New Jersey temporarily prompted a partial suspension of NJ Transit service during the Monday morning rush-hour.

The person, described as a "trespasser," died near Linden, NJ Transit tweeted just after 8 a.m.

Northeast corridor and New Jersey Coast Line eastbound service was temporarily suspended between Metuchen and Newark, according to NJ Transit.

Service resumed by 8:46 a.m., with delays up to one hour.

NJ Transit buses are cross honoring tickets.

Additional information was not immediately provided.

Correction: The story initially reported the "trespasser" was struck. It has since been updated to show NJ Transit has not stated how the person died.

